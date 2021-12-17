Egypt approves administration of third coronavirus vaccine booster shots

-
Egypt has approved the administration of a third Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for those who received their second shot at least six months ago, according to a statement by the country's government.
"Messages will be sent to the targeted people from the Health Ministry's database to determine the time and location of vaccination," acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar said, adding all types of vaccines are available.
He added 23 million booster doses will be provided until June 2022, and nearly 52 million shots have been secured across the country, with an average of 551,000 shots every day, Xinhua news agency reported.
There are 64.5 million ready shots, enough for everyone in the targeted group aged 12 years and above, according to Abdel-Ghaffar.
On November 24, Egypt approved the administration of a third Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for the most vulnerable groups in the country, including those with immunodeficiency, those on immunosuppressive medicine, the elderly, and healthcare workers.
According to the Ministry's latest update, Egypt has had 371,698 coronavirus infections, with 21,203 fatalities and 309,354 recoveries.
