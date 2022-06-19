Eight killed, 3.7 mn people hit as flood situation in Assam worsens

-
ALSO READ
Assam floods: 14 people dead, over 800,000 affected in 29 districts
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 24; marginal improvement in situation
Assam flood: Situation continues to improve as death toll rises to 27
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 30 as situation improves marginally
Assam flood: Situation worsens as 8 more die, PM Modi dials CM Sarma
-
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday with eight more persons losing their lives and over 37 lakh people suffering across 30 districts, an official said.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three persons died due to landslides and five people drowned at different places during the day.
With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has gone up to 70.
More than 37,17,800 people are hit due to floods in 4,462 villages across 30 districts of the state, an ASDMA official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU