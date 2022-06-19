35 WhatsApp groups banned by govt for spreading fake news about 'Agnipath'

-
As many as 35 WhatsApp groups that were allegedly spreading fake news about the Agnipath military recruitment scheme were on Sunday banned by the government, officials said.
The move came amid violent protests against the scheme in different parts of the country since it was announced a few days ago.
However, information about these groups or if any action has been initiated against their administrators was not immediately known.
Ruling out the rollback of the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme despite widespread protests, the three services of the military on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the new policy and asserted that it was aimed at bringing down the age profile of the armed forces.
