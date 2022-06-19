Delhi Metro: Minor delay in services on Blue Line due to fault in train

-
Services were briefly delayed on the Blue Line on Sunday due to fault in a train at the Mandi House Metro Station, officials said.
Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank that connects to Vaishali in Ghaziabad.
"Minor delay for about 15 mins was there in services to rectify a fault in a train at Mandi House (going towards Vaishali) around 3.45 pm. Services are running normally after that," a senior DMRC official said.
There was "not much bunching or impact" as frequency remains low on Sundays, he said.
The Blue Line had suffered a major technical snag on June 9, when commuters, largely office-goers, were stranded for over two hours.
On June 6, commuters on the same line suffered an hour-and-a-half-long delay as services came down with a technical snag caused by a bird hit.
