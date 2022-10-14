JUST IN
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh
Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to Karnataka govt to withdraw hijab order
43% of Indians not willing to pay extra tariff for 5G services: Report
President Droupadi Murmu prays at Kamakhya Temple in Assam's Guwahati
Moderate air quality in Delhi with min temperature at 19 degrees Celsius
India reports single-day rise of 2,678 new Covid-19 cases: Health Ministry
Fire erupts in office of ball bearing company in Thane, no injuries yet
Main accused in RPG attack at Mohali's intelligence HQ arrested from Mumbai
Centre to soon waive compensation cess on coal gasification: Report
Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes near Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to Karnataka govt to withdraw hijab order
Delhi Excise policy case: ED raids 25 new locations in national capital
Business Standard

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

The Election Commission will, on Friday, announce the poll schedule for the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Gujarat

IANS  |  New Delhi 

election, voting
The ECI has made a mandatory rule that your name should appear on the electoral rolls. Photo: Shutterstock

The Election Commission will, on Friday, announce the poll schedule for the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

With the announcement of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for guidance of political parties and candidates will come into force.

Teams of the Commission recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.

The previous assembly elections were held in December 2017. After the election, BJP emerged victorious and had formed the state government, with Vijay Rupani taking over as the chief minister.

Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the Assembly elections were held in November 2017. After the election, the BJP had formed the government with Jai Ram Thakur becoming the chief minister.

While the elections for Gujarat's 182 seats were held in two phases, Himachal Pradesh had witnessed polling for 68 seats in a single phase.

--IANS

kvm/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 12:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU