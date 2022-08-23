Himachal CM appointed as state BJP election steering committee president

-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been appointed as the president of the state BJP election steering committee, the state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said.
In a statement issued here on Monday evening, Kashyap said that Thakur was made state BJP election steering committee head after consulting top leadership of the party.
Besides, former HP Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal has been made the state BJP election management committee president, he added.
The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh within next four months.
