Himachal CM appointed as state BJP election steering committee president

Chief Minister has been appointed as the president of the state election steering committee, the state chief Suresh Kashyap said.

In a statement issued here on Monday evening, Kashyap said that Thakur was made state election steering committee head after consulting top leadership of the party.

Besides, former HP Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal has been made the state BJP election management committee president, he added.

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in within next four months.

