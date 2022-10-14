Moderate air quality in Delhi with min temperature at 19 degrees Celsius

Delhiites on Friday woke up to clear sky with the minimum temperature settling at 19 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has predicted the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 31 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 84 per cent at 8:30 am.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Thursday were 18.5 degrees Celsius and 30.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

The index (AQI) of was recorded in the moderate (128) category around 9:15 AM, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)