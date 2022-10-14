JUST IN
Business Standard

President Droupadi Murmu prays at Kamakhya Temple in Assam's Guwahati

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Droupadi Murmu
Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu during her oath ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday offered prayers at the famous Kamakhya Temple, one of 51 Shakti Peethas, atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati on the last day of her two-day visit to Assam.

She was accompanied by Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries.

"The President and her daughter paid obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum and performed 'parikrama' of the temple.

"She offered puja and performed rituals. As the President has several programmes during the day, there was no time for interaction with her," a priest at the Shakti Peetha told reporters.

Earlier this year, Murmu had offered prayer at the temple during her visit to the city while campaigning for the presidential election.

The President will take part in various programmes and launch several projects through virtual mode later in the day.

She will launch model 'Anganwadi' centres with modern facilities and the 'Mission Saubhagya', a scheme to achieve universal household electrification.

Murmu will inaugurate a rail-fed petroleum storage depot of Indian Oil Corporation at Moinarbond in Silchar.

She will lay the foundation stones for 100 model secondary schools in the tea garden areas of Assam.

Besides, two highway projects and a modern cargo-cum-coaching terminal at Aghtori in Guwahati will also be inaugurated by her.

The President will then flag off a train from Guwahati to Lumding, up to Shokhuvi (Nagaland) and Mandipathar (Meghalaya).

As part of her maiden visit to Assam as President, Murmur arrived here on Thursday. She inaugurated and laid foundation for various central and state governments' projects through virtual mode at a programme in IIT-Guwahati.

She also attended a civic reception organised in her honour by the state government later in the evening.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 11:35 IST

