Election freebies exceeding regular Budget, says Supreme Court

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Budget 2022-23: FY23 capital expenditure target may top Rs 6.5 trillion
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought replies from the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL seeking direction to seize the symbol or deregister a political party that promises or distributes “irrational freebies” before polls, saying it is a “serious issue” as sometimes “freebie budget is going beyond regular Budget”.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli sought the response in four weeks on the PIL filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay. The plea, filed ahead of Assembly polls in five states, said there should be a total ban on such populist measures to gain undue political favour from voters as they violate the Constitution and the EC should take suitable deterrent measures.
The Bench took note of submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Upadhyay, that a law need to be framed on the issue and steps like seizure of party symbols or taking back the registration of parties or both may be thought of as ultimately it is the citizens who have to pay up. “Let us see. For the time being, we will issue notice and let the Government of India and the Election Commission come back with some response,” the Bench said after hearing.
The Bench said that political parties may be included as parties to the plea later.
“Legally, I am asking some legal questions in the debate. We want to know how to control all this. It is a serious issue, no doubt. Freebie budget is going beyond regular Budget and sometimes, as observed by the Supreme Court in this paragraph (of an earlier judgment), it is not the level playing field.
“The parties who make more promises have the advantage and chance of winning the elections even though it does not amount to corrupt practices under the law,” the Bench said.
It took note of the fact that the poll panel has conducted only one meeting on the issue of promise of freebies during the polls after the apex court's judgment on the issue.
“The apex court had directed the Election Commission to frame guidelines on this. They have framed guidelines but without any teeth,” the lawyer responded.
At the outset, Singh said in states, having huge debt, parties are promising freebies and please see, ultimately it is the public, whose money is promised to be given. Every party is doing the same thing and there has to be some legislation on this aspect, he said, adding “I do not want to name any party”.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU