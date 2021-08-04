Elgar case: HC reserves verdict on Sudha Bharadwaj's default bail plea

-
ALSO READ
NIA, state govt oppose Sudha Bharadwaj's bail plea in Bombay HC
SC reserves verdict on bail plea of Gautam Navalakha in Bhima-Koregaon case
SC dismisses bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in Bhima Koregaon case
Sudha Bharadwaj not entitled to default bail: Maharashtra, NIA tell HC
Life insurers may have short-term pressure on profitability: ICICI Pru Life
-
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a default bail plea filed by lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
Opposing her plea, the Maharashtra government told the HC on Wednesday that a sessions court had the power to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed in the case in 2019, since the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was then yet to take over the investigation into the case.
The NIA took over the case in January 2020.
Appearing for the Maharashtra government, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told a bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar that as long as the investigation in a case was not assigned to the NIA, the proceedings pertaining to the same could continue before a regular court.
Bharadwaj had approached the HC earlier this year, seeking default bail on the ground that Pune additional sessions judge KD Vadane, who had taken cognisance of the police chargesheet in the case filed in 2019, was not authorised to do so.
Bharadwaj had annexed RTI (Right to Information) replies from the HC to demonstrate that judge Vadane was not a designated special judge, as was necessary to adjudicate offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
Senior counsel Yug Chaudhry, who appeared for Bharadwaj, had earlier told the HC that Vadane pretended to be a special judge and had signed orders as the special judge.
On Wednesday, Chaudhry referred to portions of a recent Supreme Court judgement to show that a special court alone has exclusive jurisdiction to try UAPA offences.
Kumbhakoni, however, opposed the submission and said Chaudhry was only citing such portions of the judgement that suited his case and not the judgement in its entirety.
He said in the case cited above, the circumstances were different from those in Bharadwaj's case.
"There are elementary principles of reading a judgement. You cannot read a few paras and say I have succeeded in freeing (someone accused of being involved in) Naxalite activities," Kumbhakoni said.
"The facts of every case are different, you can't use one to colour the other," he said.
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the NIA, reiterated that the sessions court had been within its powers in taking cognisance of the case.
The HC closed all arguments and reserved its verdict on Bharadwaj's plea.
The Elgar Parishad case is related to inflammatory speeches made at a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU