Monsoon Session: LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition

Amid sloganeering by Opposition Parliamentarians over various issues, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday.
While the Upper House was adjourned once amid the ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' media report, the Lower House was adjourned twice first till 11:30 am and then till 2 pm.
Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report.
Several Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari also gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha today to discuss the Pegasus issue.
The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Floor leaders of "like-minded" Opposition parties will meet today at senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP)
Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament at 10 am to chalk out floor strategy.
Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned repeatedly on Tuesday amid ruckus by Opposition members over several key issues.
Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called a breakfast meeting to discuss the strategy to take on the BJP-led government in the remaining part of the monsoon session of parliament on issues being raised by opposition including alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware.
Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
