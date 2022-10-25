JUST IN
Elizabeth Jones is Charg d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in Delhi
Cyclone Sitrang: Mamata urges people to stay indoors in case of storm, rain
Cyclone Sitrang: Meghalaya on high alert, schools closed in four districts
Rajasthan govt rooting daughters to soil, promote agri studies for girls
Kerala varsity row kicks up political storm; CM Vijayan warns Guv Khan
Despite ban, firecrackers burst in several parts of Delhi on Diwali
Real-time monitoring of sound, air pollution on Diwali underway in Bengal
Bengali film director Pinaki Chaudhuri dies at 82 following illness
People revel in Diwali spirit after two years of muted celebrations
Cyclone 'Sitrang' brings rain, high wind dampening Diwali cheer in Bengal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
We'll fulfil deal with Turkey on NATO, says Sweden's top diplomat
Business Standard

Elizabeth Jones is Charg d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in Delhi

The Biden administration has appointed senior foreign service officer Elizabeth Jones the Charg d'Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in New Delhi

Topics
US embassy | India | US India relations

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US, United States
Photo: ANI

: The Biden administration has appointed senior foreign service officer Elizabeth Jones the Charg d'Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in New Delhi, an official announcement said.

Jones, who was the coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts recently, will depart to New Delhi soon, the State Department said in an announcement on Monday.

Jones has earlier served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Near East and Ambassador to Kazakhstan. She carries the highest foreign service rank of Career Ambassador.

In India, Ambassador Jones will join our Embassy and Consulate interagency teams in advancing and expanding the partnership between our governments and people, a partnership that Secretary Blinken has called one of the most consequential in the world, the Department of State said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US embassy

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 06:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.