Kerela CM Vijayan extends greetings on Sree Krishna Jayanti via Facebook

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday extended his greetings to people on the birthday of Lord Krishna and said may the occasion inspire everyone to fight against all kinds of evil.
Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that devotees see Lord Krishna as a symbol of love and care and also against "adharmam."
He further said that let the occasion of Sree Krishna Jayanti reinforce the message of spreading the light of love and happiness throughout the society.
"May it be an inspiration to fight against all kinds of evil," he added.
First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 10:56 IST