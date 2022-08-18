JUST IN
Punjab orders probe in 11,275 missing crop residue management machines
Business Standard

Kerela CM Vijayan extends greetings on Sree Krishna Jayanti via Facebook

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday extended his greetings to people on the birthday of Lord Krishna and said may the occasion inspire everyone to fight against all kinds of evil.

Kerela | Facebook

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that devotees see Lord Krishna as a symbol of love and care and also against "adharmam."

He further said that let the occasion of Sree Krishna Jayanti reinforce the message of spreading the light of love and happiness throughout the society.

"May it be an inspiration to fight against all kinds of evil," he added.

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 10:56 IST

