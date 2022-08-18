JUST IN
12,608 new Covid-19 cases in India; active cases decline to 101,343
Assam reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 3.62%: NHM
Centre spent Rs 38 lakh on Trump's 36-hour State Visit in 2020: RTI
Mizoram reports 153 new Covid-19 cases; infection tally rises to 235,682
EU wants India to prohibit 'discriminatory buy national practices': Report
Solar-powered civilisation is the future, says Elon Musk in a tweet
People seeking US visitor visa may have to wait till 2024 for appointment
IRCTC cancelled train today, 18 Aug: Over 130 trains cancelled in India
Kerela CM Vijayan extends greetings on Sree Krishna Jayanti via Facebook
Punjab orders probe in 11,275 missing crop residue management machines
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
12,608 new Covid-19 cases in India; active cases decline to 101,343
Centre blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation against India
Business Standard

EAM Jaishankar visits temple in Thailand, highlights shared traditions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted the shared traditions between India and Thailand as he visited a Hindu temple, an official centre of Hinduism in the country.

Topics
S Jaishankar | Hinduism | Thailand

Press Trust of India  |  Bangkok 

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attends the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ virtual meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo
EAM S Jaishankar visits a Hindu temple in Thailand, talks about shared traditions.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted the shared religious and cultural traditions between India and Thailand as he visited a Hindu temple here which is the official centre of Hinduism in the country.

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting.

"Offered prayers this (Thursday) morning at the Devasthana of Bangkok. Received the blessings of Phra Maharajaguru Vidhi. Underlines our shared religious and cultural traditions," Jaishankar tweeted.

Devasathan or Royal Brahmin Office of Thai Royal Court is situated near Wat Suthat in the Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok. The temple is the official centre of Hinduism in Thailand.

Maharajaguru Vidhi is the head of the Thai Brahmin community.

The temple is the home of the Court Brahmins, who are descended from an ancient lineage of priests from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The Brahmins perform many important royal and religious ceremonies for the Monarchy of Thailand every year.

Jaishankar on Wednesday visited the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, regarded as the most sacred Buddhist temple in Thailand and saw the splendid Ramayana murals.

"Our contemporary partnership with Thailand draws so much from history and culture," he tweeted on Wednesday.

On Wednesday Jaishankar jointly inaugurated the Indian Embassy Residence Complex in Bangkok with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

"Congratulate Ambassador @IndiainThailand and her team for the excellent project delivery," he tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on S Jaishankar

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 12:10 IST

`