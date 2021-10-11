Encounter between security forces and militants starts in J&K's Bandipora

-
An encounter between security forces and terrorists started on Monday in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.
"#Encounter has started at Gundjahangir, #Hajin area of #Bandipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.
Earlier on Monday, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. A policeman also suffered injuries in the encounter with the terrorist.
