Encounter between security forces and militants starts in J&K's Bandipora

An encounter between security forces and terrorists started on Monday in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

"#Encounter has started at Gundjahangir, #Hajin area of #Bandipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in the Anantnag district of A policeman also suffered injuries in the encounter with the terrorist.

