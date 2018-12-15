JUST IN
News digest: Rafale deal, RBI board meet, Fortis-IHH deal, and more
Encounter underway between security forces, militants in J&K's Pulwama

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

encounter in J&K's Pulwama
Photo: ANI Twitter

An encounter broke out Saturday between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sirnoo village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants opened fire on them.

The forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.

He said the gunfight is going on. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, December 15 2018. 09:20 IST

