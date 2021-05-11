JUST IN
Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Security personnel take positions during a gun battle with suspected militants at the Army camp in Nagrota in Jammu
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Vailoo in Komernag area of the district early Tuesday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, he said.

First Published: Tue, May 11 2021. 09:33 IST

