Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Baramulla

Security personnel launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in the Reban area of Sopore town following information on presence of militants, a police official said

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An army jawan stands guard near encounter site in Shopian on Sunday.
No casualties have been reported so far

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, police said.

Security personnel launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in the Reban area of Sopore town following information on presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 4.00 am on Sunday when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

This report will be updated when more details emerge.
First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 08:34 IST

