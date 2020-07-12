Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Baramulla

An encounter broke out between and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu & Kashmir's district on Sunday, police said.

Security personnel launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in the Reban area of Sopore town following information on presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 4.00 am on Sunday when the hiding opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. No casualties have been reported so far, he said.



This report will be updated when more details emerge.