Business Standard

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said

Topics
Pulwama | Pulwama encounter | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Photo: IANS
File Photo | Photo: IANS

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama in south Kashmir after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, the official said.

The exchange of firing was on, but, so far, there were no reports of any casualty on either side, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 09:25 IST

