PM to attend closing ceremony of Vijay Sankalp Yatra in K'taka on Mar 25

-
ALSO READ
Congress to launch 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' in poll-bound Gujarat
BJP's Jana Sankalp Yatra garnering widespread support, says Karnataka CM
Cong to launch 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' in poll-bound Gujarat from Oct 31
MCD elections: BJP holds 14 'Vijay Sankalp' roadshows across Delhi
MCD polls: BJP releases 'Sankalp Patra', promises 100% garbage processing
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" in Davangere city in Karnataka on March 25 and will address a public meeting there.
The BJP on March 1 launched a mega campaign rally in view of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The ruling party kicked off four "Vijay Sankalp" yatras across the southern state.
The four yatras launched from four different areas - Davanagere, Chamarajanagar, Kittur and Kalyan. The rally covered all 224 constituencies of the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to join the closing ceremony.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 08:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU