PM to attend closing ceremony of Vijay Sankalp Yatra in K'taka on Mar 25

Prime Minister will attend the closing ceremony of "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" in Davangere city in on March 25 and will address a public meeting there.

The BJP on March 1 launched a mega campaign rally in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. The ruling party kicked off four "Vijay Sankalp" yatras across the southern state.

The four yatras launched from four different areas - Davanagere, Chamarajanagar, Kittur and Kalyan. The rally covered all 224 constituencies of the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to join the closing ceremony.

