Business Standard

PM to attend closing ceremony of Vijay Sankalp Yatra in K'taka on Mar 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" in Davangere city in Karnataka on March 25 and will address a public meeting there

Topics
Narendra Modi | Karnataka | Karnataka Assembly elections

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" in Davangere city in Karnataka on March 25 and will address a public meeting there.

The BJP on March 1 launched a mega campaign rally in view of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The ruling party kicked off four "Vijay Sankalp" yatras across the southern state.

The four yatras launched from four different areas - Davanagere, Chamarajanagar, Kittur and Kalyan. The rally covered all 224 constituencies of the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to join the closing ceremony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 08:12 IST

