Business Standard

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K's Sophian

So far, there are no reports of casualties on either side

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

File photo: PTI

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in a village in the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

So far, there are no reports of casualties on either side, the official said.
First Published: Tue, July 10 2018. 10:28 IST

