JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Can't abuse data to impact free choice in India: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Business Standard

Encroachments on 2,280-km roads cleared by August 31 in Delhi

Supreme Court observed that encroachment was a matter of 'great distress'

IANS  |  New Delhi 

supreme court, sc
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court was told that authorities had removed encroachments from around 2,280-km road length by August 31, prompting the court to observe that it was a matter of "great distress" vis-a-vis encroachments.

A bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta said that encroachment was a serious problem and asked the authorities to take the matter seriously, while hearing a plea on encroachments in Delhi.

Encroachments were cleared from 844.33-km roads/streets/footpaths falling in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area, 811.01 km in South MC, 601.2 km in East MC, 11 km in the New Delhi Municipal Council and 12.44 km in Delhi Development Authority (DDA) jurisdiction.

The top court is dealing with the issue of the validity of the Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006, and subsequent legislations which protect unauthorised constructions from sealing.

The bench said clearing encroachments from such a large area reflected the magnitude of the problem.
First Published: Fri, September 07 2018. 21:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements