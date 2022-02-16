Energy requirements of Indians expected to double in 20 years: PM

-
ALSO READ
India makes clean energy commitments at UN summit
Centre forms expert committee for sustainable climate finance
India calls for innovating financing methods for biodiversity conservation
Clean energy accounts for just 3% of post-pandemic recovery: IEA Update
'India's historic lows in clean energy prices to transform power sector'
-
Energy requirements of the people of India are expected to double in the next 20 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he urged developed countries to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer.
Delivering the inaugural address at the 21st World Sustainable Development Summit 2022 (WSDS-22), Modi said environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice.
"Environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice. Energy requirements of the people of India are expected to double in the next 20 years.
"Denying this energy would be denying life itself to millions. Successful climate action also needs adequate financing. For this, developed countries need to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer," the prime minister said.
He said India believes in fulfilling commitments under the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
"We firmly believe in fulfilling all our commitments made under the UNFCCC. We have also raised our ambitions during CoP-26 at Glasgow," Modi said.
Calling India a mega-diverse country which accounts for eight per cent of the world's species, the PM said, "It is our duty to protect this ecology."
"With 2.4 per cent of the world's land area, India accounts for nearly 8 per cent of the world's species. It is our duty to protect this ecology. We are strengthening our protected area network," he said.
The WSDS 2022 is a three-day summit being organised by TERI with participation from over 100 countries. It will conclude on February 18.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU