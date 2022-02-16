NET result to be declared in a day or two: University Grants Commission

The result of National Eligibility Test (NET) will be declared in a day or two, the (UGC) said on Wednesday.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC could not conduct the December-2020 UGC-NET examination. Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles were conducted together by between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022," a senior commission official said.

"The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC-NET. The processing of the results is underway. UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two," he added.

