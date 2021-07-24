Engineers among 8,000 applicants for 6 'dom' posts at Kolkata morgue

Engineers, graduates and postgraduates were among 8,000 people who have applied for six posts of laboratory assistants, also called 'dom' in the morgue parlance, to handle corpses at a state-run hospital in Kolkata, an official at the medical establishment said on Saturday.

Around 100 engineers, 500 postgraduates and 2,200 graduates have applied for six 'dom' posts at the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department of the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, he said.

Of the total applicants, 784, including 84 women, have been called for a written test scheduled on August 1, the hospital official said.

As per the notification for the post issued in December last year, applicants must be at least class 8 pass and aged between 18-40 years. The monthly remuneration for the post is Rs 15,000.

"Several applicants are overqualified for the job. It is quite a shock that engineers, postgraduates and graduates have applied for this post. This has happened for the first time. We generally get applications from people whose family members have been working as 'dom'," the official added.

