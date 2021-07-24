Maharashtra: Toll in rain-related incidents in flood-hit Raigad reaches 47

-
ALSO READ
Maha: Landslide in Raigad district, village cut off due to floods
Maharashtra rains: Red alert in Raigad; over 1,000 people evacuated
Cyclone Tauktae: Raigad receives 23.42 mm rains, 839 homes damaged
Maha: 8 bodies found on Raigad coast; suspected to be of barge victims
44 bodies recovered from debris of Raigad landslide in Maharashtra
-
The fatality count in rain-related incidents in Raigad district of Maharashtra reached 47 on Saturday, including 37 in the landslide at Taliye village, the state disaster management department said.
A total of 47 persons have died in Raigad district in the Konkan region in rain-related incidents. The official toll at Taliye village is 37, while the remaining 10 deaths are from two separate incidents of landslide in the same district, it said in the report.
The landslide in Taliye village in Mahad tehsil had occurred on Thursday evening.
In Ratnagiri, 11 persons have lost their lives in such incidents, while six in others Satara, it said.
Five deaths were reported in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai suburban, two in Sindhudurg and one in Pune, the report said.
As many as 59 persons are still missing, of whom 53 are from Raigad, four from Satara and two from Thane," it added.
Heavy rains have caused injuries to 89 people so far, it said.
As many as 89,333 people have been evacuated so far due to floods and heavy rains, including 40,882 in Kolhapur district alone, the department said in the report.
As many as 21 teams of various government agencies and 59 boats are engaged in the rescue operation, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU