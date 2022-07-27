Enough if ED discloses grounds at time of arrest, ECIR not mandatory: SC

-
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and said it is not mandatory to give an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in every case to the person concerned.
It is enough if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discloses grounds at the time of arrest, said a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar.
The top court delivered its verdict on a batch of petitions concerning the interpretation of certain provisions of the PMLA.
