Enough if ED discloses grounds at time of arrest, ECIR not mandatory: SC

UP: Order on teachers' dress code in Shahjahanpur revoked after protests

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SUPREME COURT

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and said it is not mandatory to give an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in every case to the person concerned.

It is enough if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discloses grounds at the time of arrest, said a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar.

The top court delivered its verdict on a batch of petitions concerning the interpretation of certain provisions of the PMLA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 12:09 IST

