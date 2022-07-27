HC rejects plea seeking suspension of jailed Delhi minister Satyender Jain

-
ALSO READ
Case against Satyender Jain fake, politically motivated: CM Kejriwal
Money laundering case: Court reserves order on bail plea of Satyendar Jain
ED raids Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's residence in money laundering case
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Satyendar Jain complains of uneasiness in ED custody, taken to hospital
-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking suspension of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain from the cabinet following his arrest in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The order was pronounced by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on a plea filed by former BJP MLA Nand Kishore Garg.
A detailed copy of the order is awaited.
The petitioner had earlier said Jain was arrested in the money laundering case over his alleged involvement in hawala transactions in 2015-2016 with a Kolkata-based firm which is repugnant and inconsistent to the rule of law as he is a public servant having a constitutional oath to uphold the rule of law in the interest of the public.
The plea claimed that such a scenario was contrary to the provision of law applicable to the public servant who is deemed suspended immediately after the custody of more than 48 hours as per Rule 10 of The Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was first sent to police custody and thereafter, to judicial custody.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU