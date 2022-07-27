Karnataka: BJP youth leader hacked to death by motorcycle borne assailants

-
A BJP Yuva morcha worker in Karnataka's coastal district of Dakshina Kannada has been murdered by unknown miscreants.
As a protest, the Hindu organisations have given a bandh call in Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks of the district on Wednesday. Security has been beefed up across the communally sensitive district and coastal region.
With the activists alleging that the murder is a revenge killing by miscreants belonging to minority community, the incident has taken a communal turn.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has strongly condemned the murder of party worker Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Sullia of Dakshina Kannada district. "The miscreants who carried out this brutal act will be arrested and punished according to law. Let Praveen's soul rest in peace. Let the God give strength to his family to bear his loss," he stated.
Thirty-one-year-old Praveen Kumar Nettaru, a member of BJP Yuva Morcha and a resident of Sulia was hacked to death on Tuesday night. Two unknown bike-borne miscreants had attacked him with swords and fled the scene. Praveen owned a chicken shop at Peruvaje Cross, Bellare village near Puttur.
Though Praveen was immediately rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his deep injury in the neck. Hindu activists are claiming that Praveen was targeted as a revenge to the incident of murder of a youth belonging to minority community four days ago.
Social media posts were abuzz with calls for revenge and police are suspecting it to be a revenge killing.
Further details are awiated.
Soon after the incident, BJP Yuva Morcha members staged a protest in front of the hospital and demanded that the Deputy Collector visit the spot on Tuesday night.
They have decided to take out a procession of the body from Puttur to Bellare. Bellare police have registered the case and formed 4 special teams to nab the culprits. Further investigation is on.
