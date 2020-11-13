Ensure compliance of Covid-19 norms during festival season: CM Adityanath

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed the officials to ensure compliance of all necessary precautions during the festival season in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
He also asked the officials to continue with special awareness drives for checking the spread of the infection.
The chief minister, in a meeting with senior officials, asked them to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the festival season from Diwali to Chhath when people in large numbers meet each other, an official release said.
He called for further strengthening treatment facilities in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Meerut to improve the COVID-19 recovery rate, adding that testing activities should continue along with effective surveillance.
He instructed the medical and health departments to remain alert during the festival season and activate emergency services in medical colleges, district hospitals, primary health centres and community health centres.
Adityanath also asked for starting the work of reviving ponds through MNREGS after the Chhath festival scheduled for next week, the release said.
