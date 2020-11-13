Two army soldiers, BSF officer, three civilians killed in Pak firing at LoC

-
-
In a major flare up at the LoC in North Kashmir, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in multiple sectors along the LoC in which three civilians were killed, two army soldiers and one BSF officer also died in action, official sources said.
"In the Cease Fire Violation started by the Pakistan, BSF Officer Sub Insp. Rakesh Dobhal laid down his life while retaliating fittingly. @BSF_Kashmir salute your supreme sacrifice, Braveheart!" BSF said.
Earlier the army said it foiled an infiltration attempt at the LoC in the Keran sector even as Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations in multiple sectors along the LoC.
Army said suspicious movement was observed by troops at the forward posts along the line of control (LoC) in Keran Sector on Friday.
"The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops," army said.
The Army added that this was accompanied by initiation of an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) by Pakistan along the LoC in Keran Sector by firing mortars and other weapons.
"Befitting response is being given," army said. "The CFVs spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri Sectors."
This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machhal Sector on 7/ 8 November was foiled in which three terrorists were eliminated.
The Army said the troops are well poised to defeat all attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into J&K.
Meanwhile five civilians were reported injured in Pakistani firing in the Sabziyan sector of Poonch.
