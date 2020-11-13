Green firecrackers to have QR coding system: Karnataka government

: Green firecrackers sold this



year would have a novel feature of quick response (QR) coding system to avoid manufacturing and sale of counterfeit products, the has said in its order.

The green firecrackers were introduced to check pollution during Deepavali.

The other with harmful chemicals can affect the respiratory system and prove fatal if a person is infected by

According to the order, the green firecrackers packing can be identified through the distinct green logo of CSIR- NEERI and PESO as well as a quick response (QR) coding system.

"The QR code is a novel feature incorporated on the firecrackers to avoid manufacture and sale of counterfeit products. The feature will assist in differentiating green firecrackers from the conventional ones," the order said.

The order of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change reads that green firecrackers do not contain harmful chemicals, thereby reducing air pollution due to firecrackers. Besides, these are less harmful than conventional firecrackers.

The green firecrackers are manufactured as per the formulation developed by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- Environmental and Engineering Research Institute and product approval for new formulation is given by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

Green firecrackers would be available as sparklers, flowerpots, and maroons, which are made with reduction in size of shell, elimination of ash usage and reduced usage of raw materials in the compositions.

The government had said that the green firecrackers would be sold till November 16.

