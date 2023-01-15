Entire country to be covered by doppler weather radar network by 2025: Govt

-
ALSO READ
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy radars
Limited data a challenge for accurate weather prediction: M Rajeevan
Iran to soon deploy homegrown over-the-horizon radar: Military commander
Jitendra Singh to lead delegation for Global Clean Energy Action forum
BSF deploys drone-mounted radars to check tunnels along Pak border
-
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Met department's severe weather prediction accuracy improved by around 40 per cent in the last eight to nine years.
Addressing the 148th foundation day of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minister said disaster-related mortality has dropped to single digit with improvement in forecast.
He said the number of doppler radars in the county has increased from 15 in 2013 to 37 in 2023. India will add 25 more radars in the next two to three years, taking the number to 62, he added.
"The entire country will be covered by doppler radars by 2025," he said.
The IMD on Sunday commissioned four doppler weather radars (DWRs) in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir which will bolster its weather monitoring capabilities in the western Himalayan region.
The four DWRs have been installed at Banihal Top in Jammu and Kashmir, Jot and Murari Devi in Himachal Pradesh and Surkanada Devi in Uttarakhand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 18:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU