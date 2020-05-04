Essential services in Pune's containment zones to open for limited duration

-
Pune Municipal corporation has identified 69 containment zones where all shops carrying essential services shall remail open between 10 am to 2 pm.
Everything else will remain closed excluding medical stores and hospitals, said Pune Police in an order.
Outside these containment zones, all shops related to essential services will remain open between 10 am to 6 pm. For shops related to non-essential services, only five shops in one lane will be allowed to remain open, excluding medical stores and hospitals, according to the order.
Normal public movement outside the containment zone will be allowed between 7 am to 7 pm.
Meanwhile, eight deaths have been reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours and 139 new positive cases have been reported. The death toll in Pune district now stands at 111 while total positive cases in Pune reaches 2051.
