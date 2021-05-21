EU opens external borders to travellers fully vaccinated against Covid

-
ALSO READ
European Union looks to open borders after a year of pandemic isolation
Fatigue, pent-up demand motivating 89% Indians to resume travel: Survey
UK parliament to vote on 'historic' Brexit trade deal with European Union
Covid-19 pandemic: European Union to ease travel curbs for foreign tourists
Canada introduces bill to implement post-Brexit trade agreement with UK
-
The European Union (EU) has recommended to open its external borders to non-essential travel into the bloc if travellers have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
The Council of the EU, representing the 27 member states, adopted a recommendation that eases the Covid-19 restrictions for non-EU travellers whose origin countries report no more than 75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days.
Before the criteria were updated on Thursday, the upper limit was 25 cases, Xinhua reported.
EU member states are now encouraged to waive testing or quarantine for third-country travellers who have received the last dose of a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency. The drugs regulator has so far greenlighted four vaccines -- Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
EU countries could also lift the restriction on non-essential travel to those who have received the last recommended dose of a vaccine on the list of the World Health Organization for emergency use.
An emergency brake mechanism is created, and reciprocity should be taken into account case by case, said the EU Council.
The decision was made on the basis of a proposal presented by the European Commission in early May, which aims to salvage the bloc's tourism industry as vaccination campaigns are progressing worldwide.
Also on Thursday, the EU Council reached a provisional agreement with the European Parliament on the introduction of a Covid-19 certificate system that can facilitate the free movement within the bloc.
The commonly recognized digital certificate will be able to prove a traveller is fully vaccinated, or tests negative, or has recovered from the infection, and the holder of the certificate is thus free of travel restrictions.
The system is supposed to be temporarily in place for 12 months. A vote on the proposition is expected to take place at the parliament's plenary in June.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU