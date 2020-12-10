Canada introduces bill to implement post-Brexit trade agreement with UK

-
The Canadian government has introduced a bill to implement the newly inked post-Brexit trade agreement with the United Kingdom, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, UK Deputy High Commissioner for Canada David Reed and Canadian Deputy Minister for International Trade John Hannaford signed the trade agreement, which keeps existing trading arrangements in effect while the two nations engage in negotiations on a more advanced trade deal.
"Today, the Honorable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, introduced Bill C-18, An Act to implement the Canada-United Kingdom Trade Continuity Agreement (Canada-UK TCA), in the House of Commons," the statement said on Wednesday.
The agreement is expected to enter into force on January 1 after the United Kingdom formally leaves the European Union.
The trade agreement will ensure the continued levy-free exchange of more than USD 22 billion in goods between the two countries, according to Canada's foreign ministry.
