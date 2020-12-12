European Union leaders reach consensus on 55% emissions cut by 2030

-
ALSO READ
Google's lifetime net carbon footprint now zero, says Sundar Pichai
India doing well on climate change; on path to meet Paris Agreement targets
Net carbon zero economy possible by 2050 at low cost, says ETC report
India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%: PM Modi
European Union leaders agree to reduce emissions after all-night talks
-
Leaders of the European Union (EU) reached an agreement to cut the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by the end of next decade from the 1990 level, European Council President Charles Michel announced.
"Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change. We decided to cut our greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55 per cent by 2030," he tweeted early Friday morning.
The member states green-lighted the European Commission's proposal to toughen the bloc's medium-term target as part of the long-term goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, Xinhua reported.
The deal was reached following late-night talks as part of the leaders' two-day summit in Brussels. Some member states, especially those which still rely on coal, had been opposing the ambitious plans but finally agreed to support the enhanced goal.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the climate deal while addressing a joint press conference with Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel following the European Council meeting on Friday.
"Today's agreement puts us on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050. It gives certainty to investors, to businesses, to public authorities and to citizens. It future-proofs our Union," she said as she heaped praise on the German Presidency of the EU.
She said the European Green Deal will be the EU's growth strategy. "All EU countries should benefit from the transition -- with economic growth, a cleaner environment and healthier citizens," she said.
In her annual State of Union speech in September, von der Leyen described the target of 55 percent reduction by 2030 as being "ambitious, achievable, and beneficial for Europe."
The European Parliament's environment committee had voted for tougher emissions reductions, calling for an ambitious 60 percent reduction by 2030 rather than the 55 percent proposed by the Commission.
The agreement was reached ahead of the Climate Ambition Summit to be held on Saturday, which will feature world leaders including those from the United Nations, France, Britain, Chile, Italy and China.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU