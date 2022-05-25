WEF 2022: China commits to plant and conserve 70 billion trees by 2030

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: Outlook grim for global recession but experts weigh how much
WEF 2022: Biggest issues to discuss at Davos this year? 5 experts explain
WEF 2022: Davos discusses digital safety, security, and protection
WEF 2022 Davos: Why India's clean energy lies with green hydrogen, not blue
'Save the planet': As WEF returns, here is what Davos is talking about
-
China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change on Wednesday said the country will plant and conserve 70 billion trees by 2030, reosponding to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 1t.org initiative.
The WEF and China Green Foundation, their statements said, will "actively echo and support" the initiative which will encourage society-wide stakeholders, including enterprises, individuals, and local governments at all levels to commit with actions to plant, conserve, restore and manage trees.
"China's forest cover and forest stock volume have been growing in the last 30 years, and China accounts for more than 25 per cent of the world's new green areas," said Xie Zhenhua during his speech at the Forum’s 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos.
WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab said, "We appreciate China’s effort in supporting the 1t.org initiative of the World Economic Forum and relevant UN initiatives, we highly appreciate China’s practices upholding relative international commitment such as the Paris Agreement and Biodiversity target through Nature-Based Solutions."
In the past decade, China has regrown more than 70 million hectares of forest cover and has benefited greatly from solutions in biodiversity conservation, sustainable usage and climate governance.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU