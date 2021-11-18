'Evaluating process', says Scindia on normalising int'l flight operations

-
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the process is being evaluated with respect to normalising international flight operations.
Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.
"We are evaluating the process," the minister said while responding to a query on when international flight operations are likely to normalise.
While emphasising that everyone has to be careful in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, "we are coming back to normalcy".
Scindia was speaking at the 'Global Economic Policy Summit 2021 Rebuilding Economies' organised by industry body CII.
Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.
