India keen to strengthen partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects: PM

India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects and there is immense scope for cooperation in the field of energy as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
In an online plenary session address at the Eastern Economic Forum, being organised in the Russian city of Vladivostok and also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi also said India has been emphasising the need to adopt the path of diplomacy and dialogue since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict and it supports all peaceful efforts to end the conflict.
Recalling his participation at the forum summit physically in 2019, Modi said India had announced its "Act Far-East" policy at that time and as a result of that, India's cooperation with the Russian Far East has increased in various fields.
"This policy has now become a key pillar of the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia," he added.
"This month itself, 30 years are being completed since the establishment of the Consulate of India in Vladivostok. India was the first country to open a consulate in this city. Since then, this city has been witness to many milestones in our relationship," he added.
"I congratulate Putin for his vision for establishing this forum," the prime minister said.
Modi further said connectivity will play a key role in India's relationships with the region.
"Along with energy, India has also made significant investments in the Russian Far East in the fields of pharma and diamonds," he said.
The prime minister further said in today's globalised world, events in one part of the planet create an impact on the entire humanity.
"The Ukraine conflict and the Covid pandemic have had a major impact on global supply chains. Foodgrain, fertiliser and fuel shortages are a matter of great concern for the developing countries," he added.
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 15:25 IST