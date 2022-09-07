BSF recovers 6.370 kgs of heroin from Pakistan-based smugglers in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and seized 370 kgs of heroin worth 38 crores and 190 gms of superior quality opium in the village Muhar Jamsher of Fazilka district in Punjab, informed .

The also fired on smugglers who ran away taking advantage of the darkness.

"Alert troops of 66 battalions of within 24 hours again foiled another Pak-based smugglers' attempt to smuggle heroin and seized 6.370 kgs of heroin worth 38 Crores,190 gms of superior quality opium and 50 of 7.63 rounds in village Muhar Jamsher of Fazilka, . BSF fired on smugglers who ran away taking advantage of darkness," said BSF.

Earlier on Tuesday, BSF seized heroin worth Rs 22.65 crores in Jhangad Bhaini village of Punjab's Fazilka being smuggled by Pakistan-based smugglers.

By acting on a specific input, the troops of 66 Battalion BSF seized 3.775 kgs of heroin worth Rs 22.65 Crores by conducting a massive search in the Fazilka village, officials said.

Earlier on August 25, the BSF in Jammu had foiled a smuggling bid through International Border in the Samba area and recovered about 8 kgs of narcotics. BSF had also recovered a cache of assault weapons at the India- border in on August 23.

Three AK-47 rifles with six magazines, three M3 Rifles with four magazines and two pistols with two magazines in the Ferozepur sector were also recovered on the day, which appeared to have been smuggled from .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)