Ex-SC judge Ranjana Prakash Desai is new Press Council of India chief

-
ALSO READ
Delimitation panel to submit report on J&K constituencies next week
Sajjad Lone led People's Conference pulls out of J&K's Gupkar Alliance
Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of six high court judges
Supreme Court's 2022 docket spills over with landmark cases
Biden narrows list of candidates for Supreme Court, doing deep dive on 4
-
Former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has been nominated as Chairperson of the Press Council of India on Friday.
"The Government of India has today nominated Smt. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as Chairperson of Press Council of India", stated an official release.
She replaces Justice (retd) CK Prasad who vacated office in November 2021. The office of PCI chairman has been lying vacant since then.
Justice Desai has served as the chairman of the Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir, which was established to redesign the Union Territory's assembly constituencies.
Justice Desai has worked as a public prosecutor for the state of Maharashtra and as a judge on the Bombay High Court.
Desai was the Chairperson of the Indian Appellate Tribunal for Electricity after her retirement from the Supreme Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU