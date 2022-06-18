Andhra CM Jagan Reddy calls for action plan to fill up 8,928 govt posts

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to fill 8,928 posts in various departments between September 2022 and March 2023.

These include vacant posts in health, higher education, and SC/ST departments.

While reviewing the progress of the job calendar at the camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, the chief minister ordered filling these posts on a war footing mode and complete the first batch in September 2022 and the second batch in March 2023.

He further directed the officials to fill 6,500 posts in the police department and complete the process as soon as possible.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that out of 47,465 mandatory posts in the various departments, 39,654 have been filled. The balance of 7,831 posts included 1,198 vacancies in the health department and 2,240 in the education department.

The higher education department officials submitted that additional 1,097 teaching positions in various universities and colleges should be filled.

"We need to fill assistant professors, associate professors, and professors' posts in the universities and colleges on a war footing mode," the Reddy said.

The higher education department officials reasoned that delays in filling the vacant posts were also due to the pending court cases. They added that the judgement would come favourable to the government in July and all the pending vacancies would be filled.

DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy informed the Chief Minister that 6,500 posts should be filled yearly before 2024 which would help the police department during the next election.

Emphasizing the need for police personnel in the state, Reddy urged the officials to fill the posts immediately.

"We need to come up with a solid action plan to fill the existing vacancies as early as possible. Quality teaching professors, health care workers, and police personnel are the need of the hour. All other sectors can be outsourced but not the police department," he added.

The Chief Minister gave a strict deadline to all the department officials to fill the vacant posts.

The education and health department has promised to fill all the posts on or before September 2022 and the remaining departments have assured to fill them before March 2023.

