JUST IN
India can help shape outcomes expected at COP28: UNFCCC executive secy
Victim has fundamental right to fair investigation and trial, says SC
Punjab has best ecosystem for IT and startup sector: Minister Meet Hayer
Make all arrangements for Amarnath yatra before mid June: J-K Chief Secy
Another historic turn: Countdown to a mall with Chowk written all over it
Common man bogged down by corruption in India, need accountability: SC
ISRO receives test crew module for human space mission Gaganyaan
Over 31,179 fake customer care numbers duping Indian consumers: Report
Emergency landing Air India Express plane, 4th safety incident in a month
Unemployment rate at 5-year low of 4.1% in 2021-22, shows PLFS data
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India slips to 43rd rank in US intellectual property rights index
icon-arrow-left
Bihar cabinet approves $50,000 for developing fog alert system with US-NCAR
Business Standard

Examination help centres to be set up for CUET-UG aspirants, says UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday announced setting up of examination help centres for creating awareness among CUET-UG aspirants and providing guidance for filling applications.

Topics
UGC | Entrance Exams

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image (ANI)
Representative Image (ANI)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday announced setting up of examination help centres for creating awareness among CUET-UG aspirants and providing guidance for filling applications.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate programmes at all central universities is scheduled from May 21 to 31.

"To ensure more participation from candidates throughout India, it has been decided to open CUET (UG)-2023 Examination Help Centres for creating awareness among aspiring applicants and help provide equal opportunities to the candidates, especially from rural and remote areas," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said in a series of tweets.

The key objective of this is to ensure that candidates who want to appear for the CUET (UG)-2023 should be able to apply without any difficulty and get necessary guidance, if required, and candidates need not go to any cyber cafe for filling their CUET application, he said.

Each centre will have a dedicated technical person in-charge who will help candidates in filling the application form online. Candidates can go to their nearby help centre with the required documents and fill the form, Kumar said.

The application process is currently underway and the deadline is March 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UGC

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 22:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU