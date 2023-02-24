Punjab has best ecosystem for IT and startup sector: Minister Meet Hayer

Punjab has the best ecosystem for IT and sector and offers immense opportunities, according to state minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

The State Governance Reforms Minister also said the Punjab government has taken special care to ensure that the industry is an equal partner in policy decisions.

"Punjab is now land of immense opportunities. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given hope to people that Punjab can be put on orbit of high growth trajectory of economic growth by transforming it into an industrial hub," the minister said on the second and concluding two-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit here.

He also said Punjab is the home of leading entrepreneurs of the nation and now Ajay Banga, a Punjabi would lead the World Bank.

At a session, Meet Hayer said that the state currently has more than 150 registered IT units operating with approximately 35,000 IT professionals.

Mohali, the city which is hosting the event, is rapidly developing as IT Hub. It has a strategic location with an international airport, according to an official statement.

Punjab presently houses more than 800 startups with over 20 government-funded and private incubators and accelerators, the minister said.

Earlier, Principal Secretary Governance Reforms Tejveer Singh highlighted the state's potential for investment.

He showcased the state's robust infrastructure that would help in setting up industries and promoting business in a big way.

Sameer Jain, Founder & CEO of Net Solutions, began the session by stressing on the need of developing skills not only to meet current but future demands also. He said that educational institutions of the state should focus on imparting digital marketing skills.

Anish Mukkar, CEO India of Tele performance, said the company's Cloud Campus model enabled individuals to work from anywhere.

He said that Punjab provides access to vast pools of talent across customer experience, analytics and technology.

Tele performance has a strong presence in Mohali and they would be keen to double the workforce over the coming 3 years, he said.

Earlier, addressing business leaders during the inaugural session of the two-day event here, Chief Minister Mann said Punjab is the most favourable investment destination across the country and no stone will be left unturned to facilitate investors.

The state government had urged the industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, electricity, skilled human resources and the best industrial and work culture to spread their business ventures in Punjab.

Earlier this month, the AAP government had come out with a new industrial policy, promising ease of doing business, fiscal and non-fiscal incentives and also focusing on key areas like infrastructure, micro, small and medium enterprises, large enterprises and innovation.

In the last ten months, the AAP-led government had received investments worth Rs 38,175 crore in various industrial verticals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)