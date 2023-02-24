JUST IN
Punjab has best ecosystem for IT and startup sector: Minister Meet Hayer
Make all arrangements for Amarnath yatra before mid June: J-K Chief Secy
Another historic turn: Countdown to a mall with Chowk written all over it
Common man bogged down by corruption in India, need accountability: SC
ISRO receives test crew module for human space mission Gaganyaan
Over 31,179 fake customer care numbers duping Indian consumers: Report
Emergency landing Air India Express plane, 4th safety incident in a month
Unemployment rate at 5-year low of 4.1% in 2021-22, shows PLFS data
1,200 recruits in Delhi govt given appointment letters by LG V K Saxena
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: SC dismisses plea by Godrej & Boyce
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Common man bogged down by corruption in India, need accountability: SC
icon-arrow-left
Punjab has best ecosystem for IT and startup sector: Minister Meet Hayer
Business Standard

Make all arrangements for Amarnath yatra before mid June: J-K Chief Secy

Arun Kumar Mehta, at the 12th HLC meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, attended by senior officers in civil and security establishment impressed upon all the line departments

Topics
Amarnath yatra | Jammu and Kashmir

IANS  |  Jammu 

Hindu pilgrims trek through mountains to reach the holy Amarnath cave shrine, where they worship an ice stalagmite that Hindus believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, near Pahalgam in the Kashmir region
Hindu pilgrims trek through mountains to reach the holy Amarnath cave shrine, where they worship an ice stalagmite that Hindus believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, near Pahalgam in the Kashmir region

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, at the 12th High Level Committee (HLC) meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Friday, attended by senior officers in civil and security establishment impressed upon all the line departments including the Shrine Board to prepare well ahead of commencement of yatra for its successful conduct this year.

"Dr Mehta urged all the departments to complete the necessary tendering and other contract related processes in the month of April itself.

"He directed the BRO to clear the snow from roads on both the axis of Chandanwadi and Baltal before end of April so that other departments are able to carry out their activities smoothly," an official statement said.

The Chief Secretary stressed on marking the disaster-prone areas on both the routes and ensure that the utilities are not established in such areas. He directed that necessary assistance may be taken from the NDRF in this regard so that they could certify that no utility has been erected in such zones.

"He asked the Deputy Commissioners concerned to facilitate all the service providers so that the facilities created at each location are appropriate and sufficient for both the devotees and facilitators. He advised them to work in coordination with each other and use the work window very efficiently so that every facility is ready by mid June in any case," the statement said.

--IANS

zi/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amarnath yatra

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 21:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU