Expedite work on two sea link projects in Mumbai: Maharashtra CM

Thackeray on Tuesday instructed officials to expedite work on the Bandra-Versova and Versova-Virar sea link projects to ease vehicular movement in Mumbai.

According to an official statement, Thackeray gave the instruction during a meeting he chaired here to review these projects, being executed by state-run Maharashtra Road Development Corporation.

The 9.6-km Bandra-Versova sea link aims to address traffic jam issues and save fuel and time of motorists, the statement said.

The chief minister suggested during the meeting to connect the coastal road to the Western Express Highway from suburban Versova, it said.

The authorities have targeted to complete the project work by 2025, the statement said.

The Versova-Virar sea link, of 42.75-km length, will be completed in two phases - from Versova to Vasai and Vasai to Virar - it said.

The statement said precaution is being taken to ensure the project does not affect the movements of fishermen.

A detailed project report of Versova-Virar sea link has been prepared, the statement said.

Thackeray said the two sea link projects will help boost the economy in the areas concerned and increase employment opportunities there.

