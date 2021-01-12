NGO to build 2,000 houses martyred soldiers' families in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
81 stalled housing projects approved for funding under special window
Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai most affordable housing markets of 2020: Report
LIC Housing Finance biz back to pre-Covid levels: MD Siddhartha Mohanty
IFC and its fund to invest $76 mn in Puravankara affordable housing
Facebook builds 600 affordable homes to address housing crisis in US
-
Housing-focused charity Habitat for Humanity India will build around 2,000 houses for the families of the martyred soldiers this year in Maharashtra, the non-profit has said.
Of the Rs 2.5-crore needed for this, Rs 40 lakh have already been raised from a golfing tourney held on Sunday here, and the rest will be mopped from corporates and HNIs through the course of the year, Rajan Samuel, the managing director of the NGO said.
A part of the money to be raised will also be used for setting up COVID-19 care centres in Maharashtra, he said, adding from the past two tournaments, the NGO had raised Rs 1 lakh.
The third edition had over 110 golfers, including professional player Kunal Bhasin and youngsters like Ananya Datar, Arhaan Nath and Aryaan Nath playing, Samuel said, adding the first edition held in 2019 had Brian Lara playing.
Samuel said they have already built four houses in Nashik and Kolhapur villages for four armymen who were killed in a terror cross-fire in Kashmir.
The objective is to create a safety net for the families of these martyrs, he said, adding Habitat had built 1,000 houses for the families of the martyred soldiers using the money raised from the past two tournies, and claimed that their golfing has become the largest charity sporting event in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU