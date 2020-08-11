Expeditiously decide on plea to release Dr Kafeel Khan: SC to Allahabad HC

-
ALSO READ
NSA slapped against Kafeel Khan for speech against Citizenship Act at AMU
HC pushes date for removal of posters of CAA protesters to April 10
Govt will at least talk to us now: Shaheen Bagh protesters on interlocutors
Telangana seeks removal of references to any religion in Citizenship Act
Anti-CAA violence: Court sends Sharjeel Imam to judicial custody till Mar 3
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Allahabad High Court to decide and dispose of in 15 days the petition related to the release Dr Kafeel Khan, who was arrested for his alleged inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, asked the Allahabad High Court to hear and expeditiously consider the matter on merits and to see and consider in 15 days' time whether Dr Kafeel Khan should be released or not.
Dr Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force from Mumbai after he allegedly made inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the CAA on December 12, 2019.
He was on February 14, 2020, charged under the National Security Act.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU