Expeditiously decide on plea to release Dr Kafeel Khan: SC to Allahabad HC

ANI  |  General News 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Allahabad High Court to decide and dispose of in 15 days the petition related to the release Dr Kafeel Khan, who was arrested for his alleged inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, asked the Allahabad High Court to hear and expeditiously consider the matter on merits and to see and consider in 15 days' time whether Dr Kafeel Khan should be released or not.

Dr Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force from Mumbai after he allegedly made inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the CAA on December 12, 2019.

He was on February 14, 2020, charged under the National Security Act.

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 15:52 IST

