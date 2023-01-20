Extremely shameful, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal over wrestlers protest

JUST IN
Congress questions PM Modi's silence over wrestlers' protest in Delhi
Congress questions PM Modi's silence over wrestlers' protest in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is "extremely shameful" that no action has been taken against those who have been accused of sexual exploitation by female wrestlers

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | sexual harassment probe | Wrestling

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
This is extremely shameful, Kejriwal tweets over wrestlers protest(Photo: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is "extremely shameful" that no action has been taken against those who have been accused of sexual exploitation by female wrestlers.

Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, are staging a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar here for the last two days against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

"From a Haryana minister to the WFI president, everyone has been accused of serious charges but there has been no resignation nor any action. This party and its government are busy shielding their leaders with respect to the security of women players. This is extremely shameful," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 15:10 IST

